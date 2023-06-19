State Highway Administration begins rehabilitation of Route 7 bridge over Grays Run, south of Aberdeen

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration began a project Monday to rehabilitate the two-lane bridge over Grays Run, on Route 7 (Philadelphia Road) southwest of Aberdeen.

The project is part of the State Highway Administration’s bridge system preservation program including rehabilitation of the bridge deck, replacement of the parapets and installation of new guardrail on both roadway approaches to the bridge, according to a SHA news release.

Beginning on Monday, motorists can expect weekday lane closures on the bridge with flagging operations to control two-way traffic between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.; and overnight, Sundays through Thursdays, between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. The bridge, located on Route 7 between Holly Oak Circle and South Stepney Road, will remain open during the work.

The $420,000 bridge project will be complete by the end of summer, weather permitting.

Contractor Marksmen Company of Baltimore will perform the work. Customers with questions can contact the State Highway Administration Office of Structures, Structures Remedial Engineering Division, at 410-545-8309.

The SHA is asking travelers to plan for extra travel time, stay alert and be patient while passing through the work zone.