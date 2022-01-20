xml:space="preserve">
Harford County Restaurant Week returns Friday

By
The Aegis
Jan 20, 2022 6:04 PM

Not that anyone needs an excuse to try out some new, local grub, but here’s one anyway: Harford County Restaurant Week is back Friday, Jan. 21 through Sunday, Jan. 30. The 10-day event is organized by the county’s destination marketing organization, Visit Harford.

So far, there are 42 participating restaurants, but a full list can be found on Visit Harford’s website. Bel Air leads the pack with 18 eateries, including the likes of Black Eyed Suzie’s, Conrad’s Crabs & Seafood Market and Vagabond Sandwich Company.

Advertisement

There’s also offerings for numerous types of cuisine. If you’re looking for an Italian moment, check out Abingdon’s Bacco Italian + Wine Bar or Fallston’s Basta Pasta. Looking for a pub night? Try out Coakley’s Pub in Havre de Grace or Riverside Pub & Grille in Bel Air. And if you want to skip right to dessert, there’s always Flavor Cupcakery or Newberry Cafe, both in Bel Air.

