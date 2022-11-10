Republicans lead in almost all Harford County state legislature races

Republicans lead in almost all Harford County races for seats in the Maryland General Assembly, based on early voting and Election Day totals.

Incumbent state Sens. J.B. Jennings, of District 7, and Jason Gallion, of District 35, ran unopposed.

Former Baltimore County Del. Christian Miele, a Republican, leads Democrat Mary-Dulany James with 53.6% of the vote in the District 34 state Senate race to fill the vacancy left by Bob Cassilly, who was elected to be the next Harford County executive.

“I am honored and humbled to have received the support of a majority of voters,” Miele said via email as mail-in ballot canvassing began Thursday. “We respect this process, which will ensure that every voice in the 34th District is heard.”

Incumbent Republican Del. Lauren Arikan, of District 7B, leads in her race over Democrat Medford Campbell III with 73.4% of the vote.

In a tight four-way race for District 34A’s two seats, former County Council member Andre Johnson, a Democrat, and Glen Glass, a Republican, lead with 27.8% and 25.6% of the vote. Incumbent Del. Steve Johnson, a Democrat, and Republican Teresa Walter trail at 24.4% and 21.8%, respectively.

An aide for Del. Steven Johnson said he had no comment until the election was certified.

Currently, District 34A has the only Harford County Democrats in the Maryland General Assembly: Dels. Steve Johnson and Mary Ann Lisanti.

If Andre Johnson, Glass and the other leading candidates remain on top , only one Democrat out of nine total representatives will serve in the General Assembly from Harford County.

Andre Johnson would also be the first African American elected to represent the county in the Maryland General Assembly, according to the Harford County NAACP.

Additionally, Campbell was the first African American to run in District 7. NAACP president Vicki Jones said Campbell “paved the way for another person of color to be brave enough to run.” Campbell said he hopes for more wins from Black candidates in the future in the county.

”We’re going to change the way we do campaigns in Harford County,” Campbell said.

Republican incumbent Del. Susan McComas leads in the race for District 34B’s seat with 65.8% of the vote over Democrat Gillian Miller.

In the race for District 35B’s two seats, the only two candidates were incumbent Republican Dels. Mike Griffith and Teresa Reilly.