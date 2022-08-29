Harford County to celebrate Recovery Month in September

Harford County will lower flags from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, which is National Overdose Awareness Day, to honor people who have lost their lives to addiction, according to a county news release.

Several events are also planned to celebrate recovery in September, which is National Recovery Month and Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Organizers for such events include the Harford County Health Department, the county’s drug control policy office and the county’s mental health office.

The Department of Community Services will host a free Helping Veterans in Crisis training on Thursday, Sept. 8 for people who work with veterans and their families. Information about the event can be found at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3454/Veterans-Crisis-Training.

Mt. Zion Church in Bel Air will host a candlelight vigil on Friday, Sept. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. to remember those who lost their lives to addiction and to celebrate people in recovery.

The county’s fifth-annual Second Chance Job and Resource Fair will be held at The EPICENTER in Aberdeen on Wednesday, Sept. 28 to provide opportunities to people impacted by incarceration.

Also this month, various county agencies will light their office buildings purple, the color of recovery. Residents are encouraged to light their businesses and homes purple this month, and also wear purple on Sept. 9.

“I encourage everyone to join Harford County in celebrating Recovery Month this September,” Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said in a statement. “Even the simple act of wearing purple helps spread hope and fights the stigmas that often keep people from seeking treatment. Most importantly, anyone who needs immediate help can call 1-800-Next-Step. We want those who are struggling to know that help is available, and recovery is possible.”

Other events can be found online at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2960/September-is-Recovery-Month.