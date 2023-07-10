Rally Against Parkinson’s of Harford receives $17,000 grant from national foundation

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two boxers from Rock Steady Boxing, a program that designs rigorous exercises to combat both the physical and cognitive effects of Parkinson’s disease, pose at Forest Hill Health.

Rally Against Parkinson’s of Harford was awarded a $17,000 community grant from the Parkinson’s Foundation to support funding of the organization’s fitness programs in the County.

“This generous community grant from the Parkinson’s Foundation will allow us to make the lives of those with Parkinson’s a little better through exercise, social interaction and laughter,” Jim Hampshire, board president of Rally Against Parkinson’s said in a news release.

Rally Against Parkinson’s was formed in 2018 to fund free class for Rock Steady Boxing, a program that designs rigorous exercises to combat both the physical and cognitive effects of Parkinson’s disease, according to the new release.

It is estimated that there are more than 1,200 individuals with Parkinson’s disease in Harford County, many of whom are underserved, the release said. The organization’s long-term goal is to raise funds to educate the general population on Parkinson’s disease, and to support the continuation and organic growth of existing fitness program classes and location expansions throughout Harford County to provide access to all persons with Parkinson’s disease.

The Rock Steady Boxing Program, based at Forest Hill Health, is now also offered for free at the Ward Y in Abingdon and via Zoom online through the Rally Against Parkinson’s website at https://rallyagainstparkinsons.org/virtual-classes/.