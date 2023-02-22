Harford County Public Schools leaders work to stem ‘misinformation’ on budget from county officials; councilman issues apology

Harford County Council member Tony Giangiordano apologized at the County Council meeting on Tuesday after leaders in the county school system said he “spread misinformation” about Harford County Public Schools’ operating budget.

At a previous council meeting on Feb. 14, Giangiordano made a comment about HCPS receiving a large budget with no audits.

“We are gonna have another large budget – half of our budget is gonna go to the school board,” Giangiordano said at the time. “Unfortunately, there is no audit of anything with the school board of how that $600 million is gonna be spent and I, as a resident of Harford County, want to know where all that money is spent and it is never audited, never audited.”

The Harford County Education Association, Association of Public School Administrators and Supervisors of Harford County, and the Association of Harford County Administrative, Technical and Supervisory Professionals — three unions representing teachers, administrators and staff — issued a joint statement on Tuesday afternoon prior to the council meeting in response to Giangiordano’s remarks.

“HCPS has an annual independent audit that is conducted by the same firm that audits the Harford County Government,” said Harford County Education Association, which represents the teachers, in the statement. “HCPS receives an unmodified opinion, which is the highest opinion it can receive. The Board of Education’s internal auditor also performs operational audits at various points throughout the year. The county internal auditor annually analyzes the HCPS budget for the County Council.”

Giangiordano’s comments came after Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly also made remarks about the school system’s budget in his State of the County address on Feb. 7, information the school superintendent later said was misrepresented.

“Frankly, I’m concerned about the budgets that have been approved by the current BOE,” Cassilly said. “For example, over the past five years while student enrollment has been flat, county funding for HCPS has increased by 36%, and 24 of their central office administrators are now being paid more than $170,000 annually.”

Before getting into the details of the budget at the Feb. 13 Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Sean Bulson addressed the comments made by Cassilly.

In a chart, Bulson showed that administration receives just 3% of the budget, while 86% goes to instruction and transportation for students and 11% for operations and maintenance.

He acknowledged the budget increase over the past four to five years, but said the public school system’s percentage of the county’s budget is going down every year.

“We looked at this three different ways,” Bulson said. “Harford County Public Schools general funds with debt services and PAYGO was 52.12% in 2015. It is down to 48.91%. That may not seem like a big drop but 3% of a billion-dollar budget is a lot of money.”

Debt service is what the county pays back regularly for loans to open or build businesses, along with other resources. PAYGO, which stands for “pay as you go,” is money already available to the public school system.

General funds without debt service and PAYGO dropped from 45.79% to 43% and all funds with debt services and PAYGO dropped from 40.58% to 39%.

“What that means is, the state of the county in four to five years, we’ve gone up by 37%,” Bulson said. “If our percentage of the county budget has been going down every year, the 37% that seems shocking is lower than the county’s growth in every area.”

Another chart that Bulson presented showed inflation increased nationally by 7.9% and locally by 4.5% since 2015.

Budget Highlights

The superintendent’s fiscal 2024 request includes a $51.5 million increase over this year’s budget with $19.1 million for salary and wages, $1.8 million for instruction, $10.3 million for educational services, $5.5 million for special education, $1.1 million for student services, $3.7 million for transportation, and $583,800 for athletics and student activities.

In total, Bulson’s proposed budget amounted to an unrestricted fund of $630 million, a restricted fund from federal grants and the state of $38.5 million, and a food and nutrition budget of $19.2 million.

The detailed budget can be found on the HCPS website, hcps.org.

After reviewing the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, the school board had questions regarding computer software used by the staff and students, particular funds and financial cuts.

“There was issues associated with the software with things like sharing PII’s (personal identifiable information) with other adults being able to share information,” said board member Diane Alavarez. “When we approve the budget are we also approving these things.”

There are contracts in place and those contracts were discussed with the board, according to Assistant Superintendent of Business Service Deborah Judd. The public school system’s tech and curriculum teams look through the contracts.

Board member Carol Burke asked a question about the Department of Defense Educational Administration funds allocated to students in military families.

The HCPS will apply for the funds after losing them during the COVID-19 quarantine when students attended school from home.

Before the pandemic, those funds were provided to schools with 15% or more students in military families. The funds are now provided to schools with 10% of students belonging to a military family.

Board member Joyce Herold had concerns about financial cuts and if HCPS could do without resources cut from the budget.

“We had to balance the budget,” Judd said. “We didn’t look at positions. What we did reduce was leasing. We probably had to do this because the vehicles we use are old and cost a lot of money to repair.

“To put it into a budget where we have to be conservative and consider everything going on, we didn’t think it would be the best time to do that.”

No financial cuts or changes will affect staff or students.

Out of 10 members, nine voted for the unrestricted fund and restricted fund. All of the members voted in favor of the food and nutrition fund.

HCPS will provide Cassilly and the County Council with the proposed FY24 budget by March 1.