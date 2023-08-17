Harford County Public School releases FY 2025 capital budget proposal

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford County Public Schools presented its fiscal 2025 state capital budget proposal during Monday evening’s board meeting.

The presentation is the first of three before the Harford County Board of Education approves the final budget in September. The budget is due for submission to the Interagency Commission, the state funding authority for public school construction projects, in October.

State requirements and changes, budget impacts

While developing the budget, the school system considers multiple categories including program needs, funding sources, fiscal constraints, operating cost, increasing critical needs and compliance requirements.

The state budget funds major renovation and systemic projects including projects like the Homestead/Wakefield Elementary School replacement project and repair or replacement of structures. To receive state funding for facilities every school district must submit enrollment and capacity data, the structure must be 16 years old or more, projects must cost over $200,000 and the local government’s share of the project cost.

“There are some changes occurring at the state level with how much they expect the local government to put up for construction projects and what they cover per their requirements,” saidCornell Brown, assistant superintendent for operations.

Construction costs are continually increasing, according to Facilities Planner Missy Valentino.

Since fiscal year 2015, the state has paid 63% of costs for Harford school projects and the county has contributed 37%. However, in July, the lnteragency Commission on School Construction approved new percentages. In 2025, the state’s share will drop to 61% and the county’s will rise to 39%, a change of two percentage points.

“The new cost share percentages will be implemented over two years,” said Valentino. “In FY 2026, the local cost share will go up 3%, and the state will go down by 3%.”

The cost for construction per school is also continually increasing. In the past decade the cost has gone up from $250.88 per square foot to $481 per square foot.

“That is a very significant increase over that time period which does impact our budgets,” Valentino said. “If you can imagine flat funding, with that increase we can only do so much with the same amount of funding. We are getting less and less done for the same amount of money.”

“The state looks at any new build,” said Chris Morton, executive director of facilities management. “They do not differentiate between the types of buildings or types of facilities. It depends on the project scope and where the structure is. It’s not an exact thing; this is based on a year’s worth of new projects around the state.”

Besides the cost of construction, other things that impact the budget include the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a 10-year statewide education reform plan.

“We hear a lot of about capacity issues, but we are trying to put in more student supports, [such as] small group work instruction, and private spaces for discussions with students or parents so that there can be confidentiality. So, we are working to build that into our capital [budget].”

Blueprint for Maryland’s Future focuses on improving early childhood education, fostering high-quality and diverse teachers, strengthening college and career readiness, allocating more resources for student success and implementing accountability.

FY 2025 Capital Budget

The fiscal 2025 capital budget proposal is $70.7 million, including $60 million for construction, $7 million for project planning and design, and $3.6 million for healthy schools, with a local match. The state’s Healthy Schools Facility Fund helps pay for building projects to ensure schools are up to date on environmental health and safety needs.

Harford County Public Schools is requesting $26.1 million from the state, including $23.9 million for construction and $2.2 million for healthy schools, with a local match.

The $23.9 million for construction includes $11.1 million for the Harford Tech High School limited renovation, $10.6 million for the Aberdeen Middle School HVAC, and $2 million for the North Harford High School energy recovery units. For healthy schools, $2.2 million will go toward a new roof for Prospect Mill Elementary School.

Next steps

The school system will present the budget proposal again as it works with the Board of Education, the leadership team and budget managers to evaluate the priority matrix score, a customizable tool used to identify critical tasks or projects, existing resources, available local and state funding, and impact to operating during the school year before the board’s approval in September.

After the board approves the fiscal 2025 state capital budget proposal, HCPS will submit the budget to the Interagency Commission in October.

The next board meeting is Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m.