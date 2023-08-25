Harford County Public Schools fills bus driver vacancies, has a few teacher openings

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

With the new school year starting Monday, Harford County Public Schools has filled all bus driver vacancies, but still has a few unfilled teaching positions.

Of the 295 newly hired teachers, 148 are new to teaching, 130 transferred from other counties, and 74 were previously substitutes in Harford County. Half of the new teachers were once students in the county.

Harford County Public Schools celebrated the new teachers at a welcome event earlier this month at Havre de Grace Middle and High School.

“We’re very excited [about the upcoming school year],” Superintendent Sean Bulson said to the new employees. “I think being a little kid when you get the new shoes, back-to-school clothes, that excitement is always there, and I remember that from when I was a student. What we don’t talk a lot about is how anxious the beginning of school can be.”

Bulson continued: “One of our messages for opening the new school year is we take care of each other. We have great structures in place to support how we take care of each other. Hopefully the experience that you’ve had today introduced you to some of that support that the school system can provide. This is not an easy job, but we are so excited that you are here to join this team.”

As of Aug. 17, Harford County Public Schools had nine teacher vacancies, eight substitute bus driver vacancies, and 11 bus attendant vacancies. At this time last year, the school system was looking to hire 19 bus drivers and 16 bus attendants, according to Harford County Public Schools spokesperson Kyle Andersen.

All bus routes will be covered; however, the school system is still hiring substitute bus drivers to fill in for call-outs, bus drivers for students with special needs, and bus attendants.

The bus driver position includes full commercial driver’s license training, a 182-day work schedule, starting pay of $21.30 an hour, routes from five to eight hours per day, and full-time benefits. The starting hourly pay for a bus attendant is $15.85.

To accommodate Harford County Public Schools’ 15 crossing locations, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office has 15 permanent crossing guards and four alternates, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Cristie Hopkins.

In addition to teacher, substitute bus driver and bus attendant vacancies, the school system also reported it had four vacancies for full-time employees in food and nutrition, 28 custodial vacancies and numerous per-diem vacancies.

“Harford County Public Schools continues to be active in the community recruiting quality candidates for all our openings,” said Andersen. “Any individuals interested in a career with HCPS are encouraged to visit our website, hcps.org, and click on employment. Any vacancies that remain open at the start of the school year will be covered by substitutes.”

The Board of Education approved a final fiscal 2024 operating budget of $613.6 million. The budget includes a $25 million infusion of county and school board money resulting from an agreement between the board and County Executive Bob Cassilly. Cassilly agreed to contribute $10 million by imposing a 2.5% cut across all county departments, along with other cost savings, in last year’s budget. The board contributed $15 million from its fund balance — a surplus of funds from previous years.

In effort to retain teachers, Cassilly’s share will be used to raise teacher salaries and/or reduce class sizes, which aligns with one of the pillars in Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a 10-year education reform initiative.

The Blueprint requires a minimum starting salary of $60,000 for any teacher by July 1, 2026. Harford County Public Schools has met the 10% salary increase and is on target to meet the minimum starting salary of $60,000, according to the HCPS Blueprint Implementation plan. The school system plans increase teacher starting salaries by 2.6% each year until 2026 when the starting salary reaches $60,055.

Harford County Public Schools also implemented Talent Pathways, an innovative employee development campaign and recruitment strategy to aggressively build strong talent pathways for all positions in the organization for future hiring needs, according to the Harford County Public Schools website.

Job listings are available at hcps.org/departments/humanresources/vacancies.aspx.