Harford County Public Schools offering free bagged lunches at eligible sites this summer

Harford County Public Schools will offer free lunch at selected locations this summer until Aug. 18.

The Summer Food Service Program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Harford County Public Schools has participated in the Summer Food Service Program for nearly 30 consecutive years, according to a news release.

Approximately 38,063 students attend Harford County Public Schools, as of the September 30 enrollment report. Of those, 14,631 students receive free or reduced meals through the National School Lunch Program, according to HCPS spokesperson Kyle Andersen.

Sites are eligible to offer free USDA-funded meals and snacks if the sites operate in areas where at least half of the children come from families with incomes at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level, according to the USDA.

Last year, Harford County Public Schools served 24,754 meals at eligible locations. The meals are free to all children, ages 2 to 18. Registration and identification is not required.

Bagged lunches will be served at the eligible sites:

Aberdeen Boys and Girls Club, June 26 to Aug. 18, Monday through Thursday at 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Aberdeen EPICENTER, until Aug 18, Monday through Friday from 12 to 1 p.m.

Aberdeen Public Library, until Aug. 17, Monday through Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m.

Affinity Old Post Apartments, from June 26 to Aug. 17, Monday through Thursday from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Victory Street Park in Aberdeen, until Aug. 17, Monday through Thursday from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Aberdeen Bible Church, until Aug. 2, Monday through Friday from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

Edgewood Public Library, until Aug. 17, Monday through Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m.

Edgewood Boys and Girls Club, from June 26 to Aug. 18, Monday through Friday from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Edgewood EPICENTER, from June 27 to Aug. 18, Monday through Friday from 12 to 1 p.m.

Windsor Valley Apartments in Edgewood, from July 5 to Aug. 4, Monday through Friday from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Village Lakeview Apartments in Edgewood, from July 10 to Aug. 18, Monday through Friday from 12 to 1 p.m.

Havre de Grace Boys and Girls Club, from June 26 to Aug. 18, Monday through Friday from 12 to 1 p.m.

Havre de Grace Public Library, until Aug. 17, Monday through Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m.

Havre de Grace Parks and Rec, from June 26 to Aug. 3, Monday through Friday from 12 to 1 p.m.

Joppatowne Public Library, until Aug. 17, Monday through Thursday from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Questions or requests for more information or assistance may be directed to HCPS Food and Nutrition at 410-638-4078.