Harford County Public School Facilities and Food and Nutrition hiring students as part of apprenticeship program

Harford County Public Schools will offer a paid apprenticeship program for high school students.

Starting this summer and continuing into the 2023-24 school year, students can complete an apprenticeship program with the HCPS Facilities Department or Food and Nutrition Services. Students will be paid $13.25 an hour.

Students must work 450 hours over the course of their apprenticeship. Hours can be completed during summer break, after school or during the school day. Students enrolled in an apprenticeship program will continue to attend high school classes.

“This is an enriching opportunity not only for our students, but also for our school system as a whole,” said schools superintendent Sean Bulson. “While offering a wonderful learning experience to our students, helping them become college and career ready, we are building our workforce from within our own system”

Upon successfully completing the program, students will receive a Maryland State Skill Certificate.

Students must be between the ages of 16 and 18 and be able to provide their own transportation to and from the apprenticeship.

Applications to both programs are available on the Harford County Public School website, hcps.org.