Harford County Public Schools face concern from state senator for having mixed sex locker rooms

State Sen. Bob Cassilly has raised concerns about a Harford County middle school student who he said was made uncomfortable changing in a school locker room with a student of a different biological gender.

In response, school system leaders say the policies on gender-nonconforming students’ access to school facilities follow state guidelines. They add that they encourage students and parents to let them know when they feel uncomfortable.

Advertisement

In an email sent from his Maryland Senate account on Tuesday, Cassilly says the parents of a county middle student reached out to him several weeks ago about an incident in a school locker room.

Advertisement

“They related their child’s embarrassment at having to change for gym class in the presence of a classmate who is of the opposite biological sex,” said Cassilly, who is also the Republican candidate for Harford County executive.

After speaking with the child, Cassilly contacted the Harford Board of Education.

In a letter to the school board dated Sept. 26, Cassilly said he had a “troubling conversation” with a student who “expressed considerable embarrassment and mental anguish after being compelled by HCPS to disrobe” in front of a student of another sex while changing for gym.

Cassilly said that having a student who identifies as a gender different from his or her biological gender disrobe in a locker room with students of another gender as “mental trauma” for both the student in question and the other students in the locker room.

“That the school would forcibly place a biological” male or female student in the locker room of a different sex, Cassilly said, “is nothing short of cruel.”

Advertisement

In response to Cassilly, the school board sent a letter on Oct. 4 saying the policy follows state guidelines.

“Harford County Public Schools follows Maryland State Department of Education guidance regarding issues of gender identity,” Rachel Gautheir, president of the county school board, said in a letter to Cassilly. “Importantly, the guidelines seek to not only ensure non-discrimination relating to a transgender or gender-nonconforming student, but they seek to offer respect, safety and comfort for all students in these sensitive situations.”

Along with explaining the policy, the system said that parents are informed accommodations can be made when a student feels uncomfortable. However, in this specific situation, neither the student nor the parents made a staff member aware of their discomfort.

“We encourage students to share their comfort level with staff so that appropriate arrangements can be made to address these matters,” Gauthier said in the letter to Cassilly. “We also take measures to ensure that parents are aware that accommodations can be made, and we reiterate our bullying and harassment policies in our parent-student handbook.”

The school system declined to comment further on the matter.

“The board’s attached [letter] response remains our response,” said Jillian Lader, manager of communications for the school system.

Advertisement

When reached for comment Tuesday afternoon, Cassilly reiterated his position on the issue.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

“This is a matter of concern to all parents of all [Harford County public] school students,” Cassilly said to The Aegis. “This is not about one student. It’s about an entire school system.”

Cassilly added that the school board is enforcing a policy that is not on the books and that has not been shared with parents.

“I have received responses from a number of parents thanking me for informing them about this issue,” said Cassilly. “This is not a matter the board should have undertaken without notifying parents, and their failure to do so shows poor judgment,” he said.

Advertisement

Neither the school system nor Cassilly disclosed the name of the student or parents involved. All references to grade level, gender (including pronouns) and the school were removed from both letters provided to The Aegis to protect the identity of any students involved, Lader said.

Jason Fontelieu and Maria Morales contributed to this story.