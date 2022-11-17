Harford County Public Schools debuts virtual military family welcome center

Harford County Public Schools, which has about 3,000 military-connected children, has introduced a virtual military family welcome center on its website to help military-connected families with challenges transitioning to a new area during an academic year.

“HCPS understands the challenges military-connected families may experience with frequent transitioning from one installation to the next and often relocating during the middle of an academic year,” the school system said in a news release. “HCPS thanks all Harford County military families for their service.”

The military family welcome center is easily accessible from the homepage of hcps.org, linked under the ‘Parents’ tab. In addition to featuring links to HCPS registration, school, academic and athletic information, the page includes military and veteran resources.

Military families are encouraged to email AskHCPS@hcps.org if they need additional information and support.

Members of the HCPS Customer Service Task Force came up with the idea to develop a military family welcome center for families to access information they need to get started with HCPS and other community resources to help them acclimate to the area.

The HCPS Parent Academy worked closely with representatives from Aberdeen Proving Ground to see this project finished in time for Veterans Day, when the virtual center launched, said a spokesperson for the school system.