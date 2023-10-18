Harford County Public Schools have first Grati-Tour of the school year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Greg Murrell, program specialist with the Natureal Resources and Agricultural Sciences Magnet Program, is joined by FFA students, from left, Cole Hellwig, Allyson Knott and Kalyna Lloyd as they speak with visitors during a tour of a livestock barn at North Harford High School on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Harford County Public Schools' administrators and school board members visited several magnet school programs throughout the county on their Grati-Tour. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Harford County Board of Education members and school officials embarked on their first Grati-Tour of the school year on Tuesday.

The tour is one way Harford County Public Schools shows gratitude to teachers and educators. The tour focused on magnet programs at Edgewood High School, North Harford High School and Harford Technical High School.

“We always like to see what’s going on with students, but the idea of taking the time to come in and thank our staff for what they do is important to us,” said Superintendent Sean Bulson. “We have people on this tour who have not been to these schools, so it’s also a way to help our board members learn their way around the school system and see the different programs we have.”

Normally, a handful of schools are randomly chosen for the Grati-Tour. However, this time, the tour focused on magnet programs and what they have to offer.

“We really have a rich array of magnet offerings in Harford County, but they are spread around the district,” Bulson said, “so board members don’t often get the chance to see them through that lens.”

The tour was sponsored by Chick-fil-A of Harford, which provided dessert trays for each school.

Edgewood High School

Edgewood High School was the first stop on the tour. It offers the Global Studies International Baccalaureate and the Teachers Academy of Maryland.

The Teacher Academy of Maryland is a Career and Technology Education Program for high school students who are interested in pursuing a career in education and are college bound, according to the school’s website.

Students must complete four courses including human growth and development through adolescence, teaching as a profession, foundations of curriculum and instruction, and a teacher academy internship, to be eligible for college credits.

Currently, there are 31 interns, and 140 students enrolled in the program, which is offered in 15 schools in the county.

Edgewood High School was authorized as an International Baccalaureate school on Nov. 12, 2008, awarded full authorization in the spring of 2010, and successfully completed its first set of evaluations in spring 2015. Through the program, students are encouraged to ask challenging questions, learn how to learn, develop a strong sense of their own identity and culture, and develop the ability to communicate with and understand people from other countries and cultures, according to the HCPS website.

Students who are enrolled in the eighth grade can apply to be a part of the Global Studies Program which begins in ninth grade and serves as a preparatory program for the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme in grades 11 and 12.

In the Class of 2023, 37 seniors earned $16.6 million in scholarships and beat the national average for diploma rate by 11%, according to HCPS.

North Harford High School

North Harford High School, the second stop on the tour, also offers the Teachers Academy but is known for its Natural Resources and Agricultural Sciences Magnet Program.

The Natural Resources and Agricultural Sciences Magnet Program provides students with the opportunity to experience challenging science and technology coursework with an emphasis on career development and real-world application. The program is split up into four academic strands: large animal science, natural resources science, plant science and small animal science.

Large Animal Science includes animal management, and comparative anatomy and physiology of farm animals. The school has its own farm to give students an opportunity to learn by garnering experience with livestock including horses, alpacas, sheep, pigs and a donkey.

The students artificially inseminated two pigs, which may be expecting piglets in the near future.

Small Animal Science includes animal management and vet assisting, and comparative anatomy and physiology of companion animals. Plant Sciences includes plant propagation and production, and edible, environmental and ornamental plants.

Currently, students are growing tomatoes and lettuce in the school’s greenhouse, but the students also grow and sell flower arrangements for events and have produce sales.

Natural Resources Science includes wildlife management and wetlands and aquatics. This year, North Harford won the Harford County Envirothon and the Maryland Envirothon.

Students also learn how to create a geographic information system, or GIS, which is a system that creates, manages, analyzes and maps all types of data. One of the maps created by students is used by the Harford County government.

In their senior year, students take part in a capstone project, either in a work-based environment, a school-based practical learning activity, or an off-site research facility with a mentor. The Harford County Agricultural Economic Advisory Board, the University of Maryland, Harford Community College and Harford County Public Schools have partnered to develop a program in which each strand will provide students with the background knowledge and skills necessary to prepare them for the next steps toward college and careers.

In all, 455 students, or 35% of the student body at North Harford High, participate in the Natural Resources and Agricultural Sciences Magnet Program; the Future Farmers of America, or FFA, has 120 members.

Harford Technical High School

Harford Technical High School was the last stop on the tour and offers an array of programs.

There are 16 programs including Academy of Health Professions; Automotive Diagnostics and Systems Repair; Automotive Refinishing and Collision Repair; Carpentry; Certified Welding; IT Networking Academy; Computer Aided Design and Drafting; Computer Aided Machining and Manufacturing; Electricity; Food Preparation and Management; Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Tech; Horticulture; Licensed Cosmetology; Printing and Graphic Communications; Sports Medicine and Exercise Science; and Teacher’s Academy of Maryland.

Students in grades nine through 12 are offered opportunities to prepare for college, further their postsecondary technical education, and/or enter into the workforce or military, according to Harford County Public Schools.

Students in the culinary arts program prepare lunches for the school’s small but well-received restaurant, The Thomas Run Inn. Food Preparation and Management provides a broad base of experience in food service so that students will become aware of the numerous career opportunities in the field, including chef, pastry chef, hot and cold cook, food manager, caterer, server, purchasing agent and cashier.

Harford Technical High School has 44% dual-enrolled students, an 89% technical skills assessment pass rate, and a 62% Advanced Placement test pass rate.