Harford County Public Schools announces top five contenders for county Teacher of the Year

The five finalists for the Harford County Public Schools 2023 Teacher of the Year award were announced Thursday.

”The judging panel had a difficult and unenviable task again this year with many outstanding teachers nominated for the prestigious award,” Jillian Lader, HCPS manager of communications, said in a news release.

The finalists are:

Michele Barrie, Science teacher, Aberdeen Middle School

Michele Barrie, Aberdeen Middle School

Barrie, a science teacher for eight years, teaches 7th grade Life Science at Aberdeen Middle School. She holds a master’s degree in school improvement and leadership, and is working on her doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Liberty University.

She has written multiple grants to improve the STEM program at Aberdeen Middle, received the Shell Science Lab Challenge Award in 2019 and 2020 and the Sontag Award for Urban Education in 2018. In addition, Barrie has written curriculum for HCPS, led professional development, is the Life Science Professional Learning Community leader, serves on the Middle School Innovation Committee and was nominated for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Teaching.

Michael Brogley, Social Sciences teacher, C. Milton Wright High School

Michael Brogley, C. Milton Wright High School

Brogley is a Social Sciences teacher at C. Milton Wright High School in Bel Air with 15 years of experience. He holds a master’s degree in instruction, curriculum and assessment from Walden University and received his secondary education certification from Towson University.

He was a 2017 HCPS Teacher of the Year finalist who has dedicated his career to community building inside and outside of the classroom as adviser to the National Honor Society, creator and founder of the Stand Up for Autism fundraiser, coordinator of the HCPS Student Page Program and a member of C. Milton Wright’s School Performance and Achievement (SPA) Team.

Traci Frey, 5th Grade teacher, Jarrettsville Elementary School

Traci Frey, Jarrettsville Elementary School

Frey teaches 5th grade at Jarrettsville Elementary School. A 29-year veteran of the school, Frey embraces a community and relationship-oriented approach toward student success.

She is a leader on the SPA Team and Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports committee. Frey coordinates the Before-School Math Intervention Program, and serves as the Parent Teacher Association and Parent and Community Engagement liaisons. She initiated a Good Neighbor Program this year at Jarrettsville to connect community, local businesses and the school. She organizes the Patriot Program and is the school yearbook adviser.

Frey received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Towson University and a master’s in developmental reading from Loyola.

Susan Hoy, Science teacher, Edgewood High School

Susan Hoy, Edgewood High School

Hoy is a Harford County native in her 18th year teaching at Edgewood High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Millersville University in 2002, a master’s in teaching from Towson University in 2005, a master’s plus 30 in 2017 and master’s plus 60 in 2019 from Andrews University with a focus in biology/environmental literacy and instructional technology.

In 2011, Hoy became a national board-certified teacher. She is the Science Department chair and head of the Edgewood High School Green Committee, focused on inspiring students to create an environmentally sustainable school community.

Joshua Weeks, Science teacher, Bel Air High School

Joshua Weeks, Bel Air High School

Weeks has taught biology and medical interventions at Bel Air High School for the past 13 years and teaches Biology I at Harford Community College. Weeks has his bachelor’s in organismal biology and his master’s in teaching from Towson University, and a master’s in biological sciences from Clemson University.

He serves as Science Department chair and is a lead teacher of the school’s Biomedical Sciences Program. Additionally, Weeks serves on the eligibility committee, works with Home and Hospital services, participates in science curriculum development, and helps with the county tutoring program. He also volunteers as a bishopric member in his church.

Of the 54 nominated teachers, 33 chose to continue the review process. This year’s Teacher of the Year judging committee, 12 people in total, reviewed and scored nomination packets to narrow the pool of 33 candidates to the five finalists, the news release said.

Next, the finalists will participate in a panel interview and a classroom observation for the judges to select who will be chosen as the 2023 HCPS Teacher of the Year.

The winner be announced at the Celebration of Excellence in Education event on April 12 at Harford Technical High School in Bel Air.