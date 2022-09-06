First day of new school year in Harford County Public Schools

Summer has officially come to an end for students in Harford County Public Schools, as the 2022-23 school year begins today.

The school system will welcome about 38,000 students and 5,000 teachers and staff this school year. The school system will have 34 elementary schools, nine middle schools and 10 high schools in session.

Advertisement

Superintendent Sean Bulson will begin the new school year with the students and families of Bakerfield Elementary School for the Million Father March, a nationwide event designed for fathers and other male role models to show support for the education of children by escorting them to school.

Bus and bell schedules remain the same for the 2022-23 school year.