Harford County school board approves revised public comment policy

The Board of Education of Harford County unanimously approved a revised public comment and public hearing policy at its meeting Monday evening.

The revised Public Participation at Board Open Meetings or Public Hearings policy strengthens the board’s disciplinary conduct enforcement for unruly or disruptive meeting attendees.

The board may have any person removed from an open session if the person’s behavior is disruptive to the session, and a speaker’s privilege may be terminated for defamatory or abusive remarks if, after being warned, the person persists.

The board also decided to make the virtual comments option permanent, which was initially added during the height of the pandemic.

Earlier this year, the board asked Harford County Public Schools General Counsel Kimberly Neal to form work groups to revise the policy, which dates back to 1992 and had not been revised since 2005. Neal’s groups examined the best practices of other school systems in Maryland as well as those of other noneducational boards and councils to establish guidelines for making policy revisions. and made recommendations to the board.

Two versions of the revised policy were posted for public comment, in July and again in August, after being introduced in board meetings. Those versions included limitations on the length of time for the public comments session, the number of people who could speak during public comments, and the topics that could be discussed. Those revisions were tossed out.

The next board meeting will be on Oct. 24.