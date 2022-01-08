Harford County Public Schools may offer financial incentive for employees to get COVID vaccines

The Harford County Education Association has advocated for such an incentive, according to HCEA President Chrystie Crawford-Smick. She said she also thinks this will help HCPS gather data on how many staffare vaccinated. This data could be useful in lifting the state’s in-school mask mandate; one of the state-approved “off ramps” for lifting the mandate locally would be if 80% percent of students and 80% of staff are fully vaccinated, according to Maryland Matters.