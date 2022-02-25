Harford County Public Schools report improving COVID-19 numbers

Only one Harford County public school, Harford Technical High School, is on the state’s weekly COVID-19 outbreak list released Wednesday.
School-based cases of the coronavirus dropped from 66 new cases last week to 17 this week. As of Thursday, the district dashboard is reporting 465 students in isolation and 356 in quarantine, as well as 117 staff in isolation and 42 in quarantine. All of these numbers are down compared to those from last week.
In the past seven days, Edgewood Middle School had the most new students in isolation with 18, while Homestead/Wakefield Elementary School and Hall’s Cross Road Elementary School had the second most with 12. Hall’s Cross Elementary School has the most new students in quarantine in the district.
For the dashboard, isolation occurs when a person is diagnosed with COVID-19 infection or is symptomatic and awaiting test results. A person is placed in quarantine due to close contact with someone infected with COVID-19 in the school or reported from outside of the school.
Harford County Public Schools cannot provide any information on the district’s outbreak history, but their COVID-19 numbers are closely correlated to the county’s numbers, according to Jillian Lader, the school system’s manager of communications. Since the county’s numbers dropped, the school system’s numbers were going to drop eventually, she said.
Infections have decreased throughout the county, thanks to the county health department’s effort to get residents vaccinated and tested, especially young children, according to Ronya Nassar, spokesperson for the Harford County Health Department.
“We appreciate the precautions that county residents took to protect themselves when the Omicron surge occurred, such as getting their booster,” Nassar said. During the surge, the health department offered COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses to residents five days a week and set up clinics for 5- to 11-year-olds in the schools.
The Maryland State Board of Education voted Tuesday to rescind the statewide mask mandate, and county public schools will discuss the shifting masking policy at Monday’s board meeting.
“While awaiting the [Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review] decision, we will be having extensive conversations this week with our health officers,” Lader said. “We are aware of the concerns on both sides of this topic.” ”