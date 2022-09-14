Harford Board of Education revisits public comments policy revisions

The Harford Board of Education revisited its public comments policy again at its board meeting on Monday night.

Although the last board meeting lasted nearly five hours because of the lengthy and contentious public response about proposed amendments to the public comment policy, this much-shorter meeting revisited the policy. Board members made additional revisions based off the criticism received in the last meeting, said Rachel Gauthier, board president. Gauthier did not specify the changes.

“If you only read the first edition of it [the public comment policy], please go back and read the second edition of it because we did listen to public comments and made a great number of changes,” Gauthier said.

The board also reviewed a proposal for deleting an old final examinations policy, since the policy is included in the newly adopted policy, making this policy redundant, according to agenda documents. The new policy was officially adopted in the Aug. 22 school board meeting.

Superintendent Sean Bulson closed out the meeting saying the school system is going in a positive direction for this school year when it comes to addressing challenges.

“People feel very hopeful that we can go through [the school year] without the disruptions,” Bulson said.

Harford County Public Schools will hold its next board meeting on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m.