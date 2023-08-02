Harford County Public Schools’ Blueprint implementation plan approved by accountability board

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford County Public Schools’ 200-page plan to implement policies and programs to bring it in alignment with the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a statewide education reform plan, was approved last week without conditions by the Maryland Accountability and Implementation Board.

The Blueprint focuses on improving early childhood education, fostering high-quality and diverse teachers, strengthening college and career readiness, allocating more resources for student success and implementing accountability.

Harford County Public Schools turned in its implementation plan in March focusing on adding more pre-kindergarten options, college and career readiness aligned with the county’s North Star initiative; hiring and supporting effective staff; providing a safe, and secure and healthy learning environment.

“The approval of the HCPS Blueprint for Education Plan marks an important step forward for our district,” said Harford County Public Schools’ Superintendent Sean Bulson. “We are grateful for all stakeholders who contributed to this plan; together we are poised to continue in our environment of excellence, equity, and innovation to advance student achievement.”-

Harford’s short-term facility plan initially focused on converting the 11 half-day pre-K programs to full day without reducing the number of students being served and doubling the number of classroom spaces available for pre-K at these locations. After an evaluation of these schools, seven schools were found able to accommodate the additional space requirements, three schools require building modification and one school will not be able to accommodate the extra classroom.

The system also has developed a two-year plan to convert all half-day pre-K programs to full day by the 2025 school year. The school system outlined how to execute the implementation plan by working with its 300 private providers.

The school system is faced with the challenge providing space for children with disabilities if their Individualized Education Program, also known as IEP, indicates their home-school pre-K program is the least restrictive environment, according to the plan.

Additional challenges include having seats available for eligible 3-year-olds; ensuring bus transportation space is available for pre-K students; designing a common pre-K information and application platform for Harford County Public Schools and partner providers; and providing training and staffing to ensure the needs of all young learners are met.

The college and career readiness pillar of the county school system’s plan aligns with its North Star Initiative. The goal is for students to pass the College and Career Readiness assessment.

The North Star Initiative is the continuous school improvement process to ensure each student has access to academic opportunities, social-emotional support and real-world experiences tailored to meet the needs, abilities and interests of each diverse learner, according to the district.

Students who have not yet passed the College and Career Readiness assessment will have options through the Student Support Pathway to continue participating in college preparatory programming while receiving support to meet the standard, according to the implementation plan.

As part of the student support pillar, the system plans to focus on expanding services and support for all students who need it, including English language learners, special-education students, students experiencing poverty or homelessness and students with behavioral and mental health challenges.

Harford County Public Schools subscribes to CTS Language Link, a telephonic service that provides 24-hour interpretation services to all school sites and personnel, and has looked into increasing the number of staff to support English learners, including teachers certified to teach English for speakers of other languages (ESOL), according to the plan.

The school system works with the local Office on Mental Health to provide school-based mental health services in school buildings. To address service availability, HCPS is considering a partnership with a third-party care coordination organization that will work with families to locate behavioral health resources to support the mental health of students. This would be a no-cost resource offered to families, according to the plan.

Fifty-three of 54 schools have an agreement with at least one outpatient mental health clinic to provide mental health services in their buildings.

The challenges Harford County Public Schools experience in meeting students’ behavioral health needs include the overall availability of mental health services in the community, long wait times from referral to the start of services, ongoing stigma associated with accessing mental health services and families who experience barriers to accessing services in the community, especially families who are uninsured, according to the plan.

The elevating education pillar explains in detail the Blueprint’s requirement of recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers. The district is affected by the lack of educators coming from Maryland institutes of higher education, according to the implementation plan. Of the 281 teachers hired by county public schools during the 2021-22 reporting year, 157 were from a Maryland college or university.

To combat the shortage, the system has created several Talent Pathways/Grow Your Own initiatives, aiming to find and develop future educators. The plan calls for the district to “design and launch its own model school for student learning and educator pre-service training intended to attract and train new, non-traditional, and racially diverse jobseekers for careers in education, while also testing innovative models to increase equitable education outcomes for our students,” according to the school system’s website.

The Blueprint calls for increases in teacher salaries with the aim of attracting and retaining high-quality and diverse teachers by requiring districts to adopt a $60,000 base salary by July 1, 2026, and a 10% salary jump from 2019 by June 2024. Harford County Public Schools has met the 10% salary increase and is on target to meet the minimum starting salary of $60,000, according to the plan.

To encourage current teachers to pursue National Board Certification, including teachers from historically underrepresented groups, the school system plans to refine its certification support program and provide a $10,000 stipend and an additional $7,000 to those teaching in an identified Blueprint Career Ladder Low Performing School.

Lawmakers voted to enact the Blueprint in 2020, but the bill was vetoed by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Hogan maintained that the cost and fiscal impact of the coronavirus pandemic would make it difficult to fund the initiative. The state legislature, however, overrode Hogan’s veto, and the Blueprint became law in March 2021.