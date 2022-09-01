Million Father March to kick off opening day of school in Harford County

After celebrating the final holiday of summer, students in Harford County Public Schools will go back to school on Tuesday, the day after Labor Day.

The school system will welcome about 38,000 students and 5,000 teachers and staff this school year, said Jillian Lader, schools manager of communications. The school system will have 34 elementary schools, nine middle schools and 10 high schools in session.

Advertisement

As of Wednesday, the school system has two teacher vacancies, Lader said. It continues to recruit for about 150 support positions in all areas including custodians, food and nutrition workers, bus drivers, bus attendants, paraprofessionals, inclusion helpers and safety liaisons.

To kick off the first day of school, Superintendent Sean Bulson will attend Bakerfield Elementary for the Million Father March, a nationwide event designed for fathers and other male role models to show support for the education of children by escorting them to school. Bakerfield will be inviting all family members to attend.

Advertisement

There will be several places along the route of the march where families can meet and join. The march will begin at Aberdeen High School parking lot at 8:40 a.m. It will cross West Bel Air Avenue and head toward the Aberdeen food truck park. The group will leave the park at 8:55 a.m., cross West Bel Air Avenue and walk down Baker Street to the far parking lot where the march will end.

Bakerfield will open at 9 a.m.

The school is encouraging male role models to sign up by emailing Kristina McGee at kristina.mcgee@hcps.org.

Along with the Million Father March, schools across the county will be picking a theme to kick off the school year and welcome students, Lader said.

There have been no changes to bus and bell schedules or start times for the 2022-23 school year, Lader said.

North Harford Middle School students Bennett Hyman, left, and Harrison Ucciferro strike a few poses with school mascot "Millennium" after finishing up their tour of the school during the open house event at North Harford Middle School Wednesday, August 31, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

A North Harford Middle School student begins the never ending battle of opening their locker during the open house event at North Harford Middle School Wednesday, August 31, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

A colorful welcome sign greets students at one of the classrooms during the open house event at North Harford Middle School Wednesday, August 31, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford County Public Schools Instructional Coach Jennifer Miller, right, helps student Felix Marin with some directions to his next classroom during the open house event at North Harford Middle School Wednesday, August 31, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mary Capellan, back , watches patiently as her son, North Harford Middle Sxchool eighth grader, Ryan Capellan attempts to open his locker during the open house event at North Harford Middle School Wednesday, August 31, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Parents and students wait to speak to one of the teachers in an art classroom during the open house event at North Harford Middle School Wednesday, August 31, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Emily Porrovicchio, left, helps friend Lydia Sexton, right, and her mom Melody Axe, center, with some directions to the next cassroom as they visit the school during the open house event at North Harford Middle School Wednesday, August 31, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Sixth grade Science teacher Jill Rickey, right, talks with former student Bella Rakestraw as the two catch up for a minute during the open house event at North Harford Middle School Wednesday, August 31, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

A welcome back sign from the custodial staff at North Harford Middle School hangs in one of the hallways of the school during the open house event at North Harford Middle School Wednesday, August 31, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

North Harford Middle School eighth grade math teacher Erin Kapinos, right, answers a few questions for student Sophie Howell, and her mom Gabrielle as they visit the classroom during the open house event at North Harford Middle School Wednesday, August 31, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Parents and students make their way around the building meeting teachers and figuring things out for the first day of school during the open house event at North Harford Middle School Wednesday, August 31, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

North Harford Middle School seventh grader Lacey McGraw gets her locker set up and ready for the first day of school during her visit to the school for the open house event at North Harford Middle School Wednesday, August 31, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Emily Porrovicchio, left, helps friend Lydia Sexton, right, and her mom Melody Axe, center, with some directions to the next cassroom as they visit the school during the open house event at North Harford Middle School Wednesday, August 31, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

North Harford Middle School eighth grade math teacher Erin Kapinos, right, answers a few questions for student Sophie Howell, and her mom Gabrielle as they visit the classroom during the open house event at North Harford Middle School Wednesday, August 31, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

North Harford Middle School sixth grade World Geography teacher Alexandria Davis organizes her desk a bit as she waits for students and parents to begin arriving during the open house event at North Harford Middle School Wednesday, August 31, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)