C. Milton Wright High School’s Michael Brogley is Harford’s 2023 Teacher of the Year

Michael Brogley, a social sciences teacher at C. Milton Wright High School, was named the Harford County Public Schools 2023 Teacher of the Year at the Celebration of Excellence in Education event on Wednesday night.

The event was held at Harford Technical High School’s Amoss Center with nearly 500 invited guests, including school system leaders, administrators, and staff; former and current educators; students; family members and friends; elected officials; and community sponsors. The annual event pays tribute to the teaching profession, according to a news release.

“Harford County Public Schools teachers are credited with preparing and inspiring our students to succeed by setting high expectations, and actively engaging every single student,” Paula Stanton, HCPS supervisor of equity and cultural proficiency, said to the audience. “The teachers we are honoring today and those who came before them are truly stars of this profession. We thank this year’s finalists for their timeless efforts and passion to enrich the lives of students around the county.”

Out of the 54 nominated teachers, 33 chose to continue the review process and five were finalists. Brogley’s win him eligible to be named the Maryland Teacher of the Year, expected to be announced a gala in October.

Brogley began his 15-year career with Harford County Public Schools in 2008 at C. Milton Wright High School. He was also a 2017 HCPS Teacher of the Year finalist.

Brogely is dedicated to his school’s community by acting as an adviser to the National Honor Society, creator and founder of the Stand Up for Autism fundraiser, coordinator of the HCPS Student Page Program and a member of C. Milton Wright’s School Performance and Achievement (SPA) Team.

He has a master’s degree in instruction, curriculum and assessment from Walden University and received his secondary education certification from Towson University.

“I want to thank everyone involved for rebranding the program,” said Brogley. “It is a tremendous chance to recognize all the amazing people we have who work in our school system. This really is a celebration of what we all consider to be the greatest job in the world.”

Brogley was nominated by his school principal, Erica Harris. He received support for the nomination from Dep. Khalid Mitchell of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, who serves as C. Milton Wright High School’s School Resource Officer, and Kristin Martin, a former student of Brogley’s, both of whom wrote letters of recommendation on his behalf.

“I have interacted with many teachers in various capacities, but none stood out to me, or was more impactful to students, than Mr. Brogley,” said Mitchell in his recommendation.

Martin wrote: “He is the teacher that left the greatest impact on me.... He makes sure that students are cared for, heard, and seen.”

All 54 nominated teachers received an ‘excellence of education’ polo shirt. All finalist received gift baskets and $1,000 from HAR-CO Credit Union.

As Teacher of the Year, Brogley will receive several gifts donated by local businesses including a free lease of a new 2023 white Jeep Cherokee for one year, courtesy of Jones Junction; a Dell laptop; a watch from Saxon’s Diamond Centers; gift certificates and gift cards.

In addition to the Teacher of the Year award, Harford County Public Schools honored three retired teachers who all served over 40 years as a teacher in the county. Linda Chamberlain, Belinda Cole and Joy Richardson were inducted into the Harford County Public Schools’ Hall of Fame, an honorable recognition of over 200 inducted educators.