Harford County Public Schools will now allow limited spectators at athletic events, limited field trips

Harford County Public Schools updated its operations status Tuesday, reversing COVID protocols that were put in place last month after coronavirus rates spiked in Harford County and outbreaks occurred in several schools.
Limited field trips may now take place, and limited spectators are now allowed at athletic events (four guests per athlete).
The status still reflects the county being in a level of “high transmission,” as defined by the CDC.
Masks are still required indoors and on school buses, as mandated by the Maryland State Board of Education.
Non-HCPS organizations are allowed again outdoor use of facilities, with approval from either the executive director or the assistant superintendent.
Competition-based clubs may continue with a testing/vaccine program in place, as afterschool athletic programs and drama productions have been able to. Individualized afterschool student work is also now permitted.
In-person meetings for employees are no longer restricted, but virtual meetings are still encouraged “whenever possible.”
Large regular-season athletic events involving multiple teams from outside the county are not allowed.