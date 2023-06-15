Harford County Public Schools offering mental health care coordination services

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford County Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will team up with mental health care coordinator Care Solace to expand access to community mental health and substance abuse treatment providers for students, staff and their families.

“Everyone deserves access to mental health care,” said Harford County Health Officer Marcy Austin in a news release. “With the growing demand for mental health services, we are thrilled to support Care Solace, a mental health care coordination service, for the purpose of connecting any and all HCPS students, school staff and their families to quality mental health and substance use treatment providers who will meet their needs.”

Care Solace, based in Encinitas, California, coordinates for K-12 school districts, higher education institutions, municipalities and employers. The organization will connect individuals with verified providers accepting all medical insurances or even individuals without insurance.

Care Solace also has equipped Harford County Public Schools with a customized online tool that gives community members a way to anonymously search for community-based providers matched to their needs, the release said.

“We are proud to support Harford County Public Schools in prioritizing the well-being of its school community by providing timely access [to] mental health care and substance use treatment services,” said Chad Castruita, founder and CEO of Care Solace.

The school system received a $165,000 grant from the Harford County Health Department to cover the cost of the program.

Parents, guardians and staff may access Care Solace services by utilizing the Care Solace website, caresolace.org, or by calling (888) 515-0595. Support is available 24/7 in over 200 languages. Parents and guardians can also call their child’s school to have a staff member complete a referral on their behalf.