Harford County Public Library celebrates National Library Card Sign-up Month; 19th annual gala in November

As the new school year begins, Harford County Public Library invites community members to sign up for a library card during September’s National Library Card Sign-up Month.

A library card helps users do more of what they enjoy, from diving into a new hobby, tinkering in a maker space and sparking creativity. This year’s National Library Card Sign-up Month theme is “A Library Card is ELEMENTAL” and plays off the movie of the same name, according to a news release.

National Library Card Sign-up Month, founded in 1987, is coordinated by the American Library Association and is celebrated by libraries across the country. It’s a united effort to ensure that anyone interested in getting a library receives one.

“A library card really is elemental. It is a foundational tool that opens so many doors to a wider world of knowledge,” said Harford County Public Library CEO Mary Hastler. “We welcome everyone in Harford County to apply for a library card and to be part of the library family.”

A public library card saves parents and caregivers hundreds of dollars each year on educational resources and services, including free access to stream programs and activities, educational apps, homework help, technology workshops and more, the release said.

In addition to National Library Sign-up Month, Harford County Public Library announced that tickets to the Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 19th annual gala, “SpyBall: Secrets in the Stacks,” are now on sale. The theme celebrates the 70th anniversary of Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels.

The SpyBall will transport guests to a glamorous world of mystery and intrigue with cuisine and a drink menu by Evolved Catering and Events ( also called The Local). The evening will feature musical entertainment by The Klassix classic rock band, a mock casino, a jewelry raffle courtesy of Saxon’s Diamond Centers, and an escape room. In addition, the SpyBall will feature a silent auction with packages just in time for the holiday season, according to a news release.

“This year’s SpyBall Gala will be an unforgettable evening of elegance and philanthropy,” said Hastler said. “As we embrace the excitement and mystery of the James Bond theme, we are deeply grateful to our sponsors, partners, gala video participants, volunteers and staff who have joined us on this important mission to raise funding for the Rolling Reader.”

Proceeds from the gala will benefit the Rolling Reader, a Harford County Public Library outreach vehicle that serves the county’s most vulnerable youth by providing access to library resources. To watch the video produced about the 19th annual gala, which features numerous community leaders, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4Ih797Hj00.

“The Gala Committee, Foundation and Library team are working to make this the most successful gala yet, from the iconic theme to astounding silent auction packages, over-the top decor, a ‘Q’-inspired escape room and surprises around every corner,” said Harford County Public Library director of philanthropy and community engagement Amber Shrodes. “Most importantly, we are thrilled to raise awareness and funds to support the Rolling Reader and the families it serves.”

The gala, which is expected to attract more than 650 guests, takes place rom 7 to 11 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon. Tickets cost $175 per person. For more information, visit eveninginthestacks.org.

Various sponsorship opportunities include tickets, special seating areas, sponsor reception, multimedia recognition and other perks and are available at https://hcplonline.org/galasponsorship.php. The deadline for sponsorship is Friday, Sept. 29.