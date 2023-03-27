Harford County Public Library is hosting its ‘Meet the Author’ series in April and May

Harford County Public Library is hosting several Meet the Author events in April and May.

“We are so fortunate to have an amazing group of talented authors join us at the library this spring,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, in a news release. “Meet the Author visits are always popular, and the topics being shared by Judy, Lindsey, Jennifer and Doug will be of interest to a wide range of library customers. I’m looking forward to adding many more books to my personal to-read list.”

The Meet the Author series’ topics range from a Chesapeake Bay mystery, storytime with a sweet crab, a Lowcountry romance, and the history of Jarrettsville.

Judy L. Murray, a local author, will discuss the writing process behind her book series, “Murder in the Master: A Chesapeake Bay Mystery.” The event is on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library, 120 N. Union Avenue. Books will be available for purchase and signing after the program.

Lindsey Pope, author of “Sheldon’s Time,” will read the picture book in a storytime on April 3, at 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at the Havre de Grace Library.

Jennifer Vido, a local author who wrote the Gull Island series, will celebrate the launch of her fourth book, “Serendipity by the Sea.” Her event is on May 2, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Abingdon Library, 2510 S. Tollgate Road. Copies of “Serendipity by the Sea” will be available for purchase and signing after the event.

Advanced registration is requested for this event: programs.hcplonline.org/event/8182791.

For the last event of the series, Doug Washburn, a local author, will present a program on the history of Jarrettsville based on his three-volume work, “On The Road From Jarrettsville,” “Cooptown” and “The Best of the Rest.”

The event is on May 25, from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library, 3722 Norrisville Road.

Meet the Author events are free and open to the public. For more information about Meet the Author events, visit HCPLonline.org.