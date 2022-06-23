Harford County Public Library launches ‘Oceans of Possibilities’ summer reading program

The Harford County Public Library’s summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities” launched this week. The free program is designed to help book lovers of all ages accomplish reading goals and for children to continue learning throughout the summer.

“Our Summer Reading Adventure is one of the library’s most popular programs, and it’s one we look forward to every year,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “The activities we offer encourage the love of reading through so many different avenues, from books, guest presenters, concerts, crafts and other activities. Our Summer Reading Adventure encourages lifelong learning, and this year’s theme, ‘Oceans of Possibilities,’ really drives that point home.”

This year’s goals are for infants through preschoolers to read 25 books; elementary school students, 10 books; middle and high school students, three books; and adults, five books. All who complete the reading goals will receive a digital completion certificate.

Participants can sign up and keep track of books and activities by visiting https://hcplonline.org/srplanding.php.

After signing up, registration bags for infants through high school ages will be available at all library branches for pick up. The bags include a coupon sheet with discounts to local businesses as well as a ticket voucher that can be redeemed at Ripken Stadium for one child/youth ticket to an Aberdeen IronBirds game.

Prizes and certificates for completion will be available beginning July 5, while supplies last. Prizes include a free book for infants to children entering grade 8 and a free Horizon Cinemas movie ticket for teens in grades 9 through 12.

As part of the summer reading activities, Harford County Public Library will present the Great Outdoor Series. Performances feature Mr. Jon and Friends, June 29 from 4 to 5 p.m. on the grounds of the Norrisville Library; Circus Science with Gregory May, July 13 from 6 to 7 p.m., on the grounds of the Abingdon Library; and The Fifty’s, August 5 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Festival Park in Aberdeen.

Also, the Daniel Bennett Group returns to Harford County on August 18 for a jazz concert from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Schlehr Pavilion in Rockfield Park in Bel Air.

Throughout the summer, guest presenters will provide experiential and hands-on learning on topics as varied as sharks, pirates, horses, wildlife in Harford County, magic tricks and more. Presenter days, times and locations may be found at HCPLonline.org.

Other Summer Reading Adventure activities include a mermaid spa day at the Aberdeen Library on June 25 from 2 to 3 p.m.; making water bottle wind spirals on June 29 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library and making DIY slime at the Fallston Library from 2 to 3 p.m.; “Cyanotypes: The Art of Sun Prints,” on July 12 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library; navigating the Bermuda Triangle on July 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bel Air Library; and making ocean-painted shirts on July 22 from 2-3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Library. Registration is required for each of the events.

Also, there will be a cosplay fashion show, featuring characters from films, books and comics, on August 20 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library. There will be many opportunities in July and August for library customers to sign up to participate in the fashion show.

More information about the Summer Reading Adventure 2022 may be found at HCPLonline.org. The program ends August 27.