Harford County Public Library’s ‘Summer Reading Adventure’ program under way

Harford County Public Library’s “All Together Now” Summer Reading Adventure program began June 1.

The Summer Reading Adventure goals are for infants through preschoolers to read 25 books; elementary school students to read 10 books; middle and high school students to read three books; and adults to read five books. A completion certificate will be available to all who sign up and complete their goals.

Completion prizes will be available, while supplies last, starting June 26. Prizes include a free book for infants to children entering grade 8 and a free Horizon Cinemas movie ticket for teens entering grades 9 through 12.

“This year’s Summer Reading Adventure theme, ‘All Together Now,’ really reflects what HCPL is all about. We invite our customers to sign up, check out books and attend the many program we are offering this year,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Our celebration events on June 26 will provide something for everyone. Many thanks to our sponsors, particularly to platinum sponsor Celebree School, who have made this year’s Summer Reading Adventure possible.”

Registration giveaways for infants through high school ages will be available at all library branches and may be picked up after signing up. This year’s giveaways, while supplies last, include a coupon sheet with discounts to local businesses as well as a ticket voucher to attend an Aberdeen IronBirds baseball game.

“Celebree School understands the transformative power of early literacy, inspiring young minds to embark on lifelong reading journeys,” said Richard Huffman, Celebree School president and CEO. “By sponsoring the Harford County Public Library Summer Reading Adventure, we are investing in a community of curious learners, fostering a love for books that will shape their educational path and ignite their imaginations.”

There are numerous programs and activities as part of this year’s Summer Reading Adventure being held at multiple libraries, often over several days. To find specific locations, dates and times, visit programs.hcplonline.org/events.

Among the highlights are:

“Ferrets and Friends!” features an array of animals including amphibians, lizards, snakes, turtles, small mammals and birds. The program will be held over several days and times at nine HCPL locations from June 14 to June 30.

“EcoAdventures: Animal Super Powers” encourages participants to explore the fascinating super powers of some of nature’s most amazing animals. Live animals will be on-hand for this interactive adventure. The program takes place at five HCPL locations from June 29 to July 14.

“Rope Warrior” is a program featuring David Fisher, a lean, mean jumping machine who executes stunts using a jump rope. He is the current Guinness World Record holder for the most “rump jumps” in one minute. Attendees will see amazing stunts in this interactive, entertaining jump rope show. The program will be held June 29 at the Norrisville Library and at the Bel Air Library.

“Talewise: Saving Earth Together” is a program that demonstrates how two unlikely heroes work together to save their town and the planet from a super-polluting mastermind. Participants can help conduct science experiments to bring the story to life. The program will be featured at five HCPL locations on July 5-7.

“A Story Time with Buttons, CTR’s Shetland Pony” invites children to enjoy a reading of Buttons’ first book, “Buttons Has Her Day,” to learn about adaptive riding lessons and equine therapy with fun, ground-based activities (no riding involved). The program takes place several times between July 6 to July 27 at various Harford County Public Library locations.

“Circus Science with Gregory May” features silly scientist Gregory May, a former Ringling Brothers performer and Port Discovery Children’s Museum educator, who uses amazing tricks to explore the circus world and the basic science that makes it work. This interactive performance takes place July 12 at the Jarrettsville Library and at the Abingdon Library.

“National Aquarium: Mysterious and Dangerous” is a program that explains why some of the creatures of the sea may not be so mysterious or dangerous after all. Participants will meet the fictional Dr. Laminaria C. Weed and her sidekick, D.T., as they participate in an artifact touch session following the program, which is suited for students in kindergarten through grade six. The program will be held at various HCPL locations from July 18 to July 21.

“Rock and Rhyme with Mr. Jon & Friends” uses rhymes, songs, books and puppets which will have participants laughing and dancing during this interactive musical comedy show featuring Mr. Jon and his silly friend George the Monkey. The program will be held at various HCPL locations from July 24 to July 26.

“The Fifty 7′s All Together Now Singalong” features song, dance and play during this outdoor interactive music performance. Experience guitar, ukulele and percussion as you explore many different styles of music. The program will be held Aug. 2 at the Edgewood Library and at the Darlington Library.

“Magician Mike Rose: Friendly Magic” provides an interactive magic show of impossible magic tricks and off-the-wall comedy themed around friendship and kindness. The show will be presented at various Harford County Public Library locations from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10.

“All Together Now” Summer Reading Adventure celebrations take place on June 26 at the Abingdon Library from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and at the Jarrettsville Library from 1 to 4 p.m. Customers are invited to enjoy fun activities and to meet Summer Reading Adventure sponsors.

A limited edition “All Together Now” Summer Reading Adventure T-shirt is available for $5 each (while supplies last) at all Harford County Public Library locations.

Sign up and keep track of books and activities by visiting hcplonline.org/srplanding.php. The program runs through Aug. 12.