Harford County Public Library Foundation gala raises more than $100,000

Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library (right), talks with Carolyn Evans, Esq., attorney at DiPaula Law, and Bryan Kelly, CFP, founding partner at The Kelly Group, at Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 19th annual gala on November 4 at the Abingdon Library. (Aven Love Studios)

Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 19th annual gala, “SpyBall: Secrets in the Stacks,” raised more than $100,000 the evening of Nov. 4 at the Abingdon Library. Proceeds from the gala will benefit the Rolling Reader, an outreach vehicle that serves the county’s most vulnerable youth by providing access to Library resources.

The theme celebrated the 70th anniversary of Ian Fleming first James Bond novel, “Casino Royale” (1963). The SpyBall transported more than 650 guests to a glamorous world of mystery and intrigue with food and drinks by Evolved Catering and Events. Klassix played live music, there was a mock casino, a jewelry raffle, an escape room, silent auction and more.

The silent auction items featured an open cockpit tour of Harford County in a vintage biplane with photographer Edwin Remsberg; a street naming in the town of Bel Air; a catered dinner for six by Evolved Hospitality Group; and a Sagamore Spirit tour and tasting experience, getaways to New York, Montana, Ocean City and more.