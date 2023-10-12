Harford County Public Library Foundation to host ‘Fireside Chat with Peter Jay’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford County Public Library Foundation will host a “Fireside Chat with Peter Jay” at the Darlington Library on Oct. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Jay is a Harford County farmer from Windmill Hill, north of Churchville, a historian, writer and waterman. He is one of Harford Land Trust’s founders and former president of the organization, and was a columnist for The Baltimore Sun for many years, according to a news release.

Advertisement

A compilation of his commentaries was published last year in “Timepieces: Three Decades of Commentary in The Baltimore Sun.” His column topics varied from farming in Harford County to state and national politics to the Orioles, Chesapeake Bay watermen and more.

“Peter Jay is a Harford living treasure,” said CEO of Harford County Public Library Mary Hastler in the release. “He combines excellent writing with a deep appreciation and a love of the land and community. We are so pleased to have him speak at the Darlington Library’s first fireside chat.”

Advertisement

A limited number of tickets to the “Fireside Chat with Peter Jay” are available for $35 per person and may be purchased by contacting Courtney Tramontana, foundation specialist, at tramontana@hcplonline.org.

The event features a reception on the patio near the outdoor fireplace from 6 to 7 p.m. Copies of his book will be available for purchase ($28) and signing at the event, the release said.

Also at the event, a commemorative plaque honoring Katherine Kelly, former Harford County Public Library Foundation board director, will be unveiled. Kelly and her family are being recognized for their advocacy for the Darlington Library.

The Darlington Library is located at 3535 Conowingo Road. For more information about “Fireside Chat with Peter Jay,” contact Tramontana at tramontana@hcplonline.org.