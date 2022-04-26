Project Connect 2022 Harford County resource event to be held in Edgewood on Thursday

United Way of Central Maryland is partnering with Harford County to host Project Connect 2022 which links county residents to a variety of services and resources they may not be able to afford due to their current financial circumstances.

The event will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The EPICENTER, 1918 Pulaski Highway in Edgewood.

Some of the services provided will include:

Housing and rental assistance

Health services

Job resources

Transportation assistance

SNAP/DSS/CHIP/Child support services

Substance abuse/addiction resources

Veteran’s resources

Domestic violence support

Budget planning

For more information visit, https://www.uwcm.org/.