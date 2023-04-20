Harford County Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Harford County residents will be able to safely dispose of unused and expired prescription medications at several sites on Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

“I hope that all of Harford’s citizens will join me in doing our part to both prevent drug abuse and keep unwanted medications out of the environment,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said in a statement.

Collected medications are kept out of the sewer system and properly disposed of without harming the environment. The Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy, in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Maryland State Police, Harford County Sheriff’s Office, the Aberdeen, Bel Air, and Havre de Grace Police Departments and Wegmans, urges citizens to take part in this event to prevent drug abuse.

Collection sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Parking lot of the Harford County Government Administrative Building at 220 S. Main Street in Bel Air (corner of Business Route 1 and Main Street);

Bel Air Police Department at 39 N. Hickory Avenue;

Aberdeen Police Department at 60 N. Parke Street;

Havre de Grace Police Department at 715 Pennington Avenue;

Maryland State Police Barracks at 1401 Bel Air Road;

Wegmans at 21 Wegmans Boulevard in Abingdon.

Harford County holds two drug take-back events each year, and has permanent drop-off boxes, no questions asked, available 24/7 at the following locations:

Sheriff’s Main Office, 45 S. Main Street, Bel Air;

Sheriff’s Northern Precinct, 3724 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville;

Sheriff’s Southern Precinct, 1305 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood.

For more information about this event or prescription drug abuse, contact the Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy at odcp@harfordcountymd.gov or 410-638-3333.