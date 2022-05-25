Two suspects arrested, third sought in thefts at Harford County pharmacies

Two people are in custody, and deputies are searching for a third in connection with thefts of medication from local pharmacies.

Dezire Shyn Wenner, 22, and Kenyata Johnson, 25, both of New York City, have been charged with theft $100 to under $1,500, theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and other related charges. The charges stem from thefts at local Walgreensand other stores.

On Sunday, just before 7:30 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, were called to the Walgreens in the 2000 block of Rock Spring Road in Forest Hill for a report of a theft in progress. When they arrived, deputies were informed that two individuals filled a bag with numerous items, including a large quantity of over-the-counter medications, and left the store, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The individuals matched the description of the people involved in a similar theft earlier that day at the Walgreens in the 1300 block of Riverside Parkway in Belcamp, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies broadcast a description of the individuals and their vehicle and began an area canvass. Shortly before 8 p.m., deputies conducting patrol checks on local pharmacies discovered a vehicle matching the description of the one seen at the other thefts at the Walgreens in the 2100 block of Fallston Road in Fallston.

Deputies stopped the two individuals when they returned to the vehicle. They searched the vehicle and found items taken during the thefts at the other Walgreens and other local retail establishments, the sheriff’s office said.

Wenner and Johnson were taken into custody and held at the Harford County Detention Center. Johnson posted a $10,000 bond on Tuesday; her trial is set for Aug. 23. Wenner is being held without bail, pending a trial on June 21.

Detectives are searching for a third person they believe was involved in the thefts, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is being conducted by detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division, supported by investigators with the Sheriff’s Office Forensic Services Unit.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, at 410-836-5442.