Perryman family displaced after cigarette causes house fire

A discarded cigarette is suspected of causing a fire to the exterior of a Perryman house that displaced a family of two on Monday night.

The Aberdeen Fire Department along with firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a report of a house fire at the 1900 block of Perryman Road at 8:36 p.m.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, a neighbor discovered the fire outside the residence. A woman and a four-year-old child managed to get out of the home. No one was injured.

It took 26 firefighters 25 minutes to control the fire, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

Investigators discovered that the cause of the fire was a improperly discarded cigarette, the state fire marshal’s office said. A smoke detector was present but did not activate due to the fire originating on the exterior of the home.

An estimated $125,000 in damages was done to the one-story home, including $75,000 to the structure and $50,000 to the contents, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

The family is being assisted by family members.