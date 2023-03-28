Perry Hall woman dies after being struck by car in Harford County, Maryland State Police investigating

Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in Harford County Saturday that claimed the life of a Baltimore County woman.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to a pedestrian crash on Route 24 at Edgewood Road shortly after 11:54 a.m.

The pedestrian, Mary Colleen Falk, 63, of Perry Hall, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Red Nissan Sentra was traveling south on Route 24 and struck Falk in a crosswalk. The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene. Maryland State Police did not release the driver’s name.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Maryland State Highway Administration, Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, Abingdon Fire Company and Harford County Department of Emergency Services assisted with the incident.