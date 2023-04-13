Applications for Harford County Arts Grants for organizations now open

Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board is now accepting applications for the Community Arts Development Grant program.

Since 2020, Harford County Cultural Arts Board has invested more than $560,000 in Harford County’s creative economy, according to a news release.

Advertisement

“The arts provide far-reaching cultural and economic benefit to communities,” said Harford County Cultural Arts Board Coordinator Jessica Cleaver. “Few investments yield stronger returns than spending on the arts.”

Advertisement

The Community Arts Development Grant program provides general operating support to local arts nonprofit organizations and arts programming support to nonprofits whose primary purpose is other than producing or presenting the arts. The grant is available to Harford’s nonprofits, units of government, colleges and faith-based organizations producing or presenting the arts in Harford County.

Monday is the deadline to apply for a Community Arts Development Grant for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

To learn more about services and programs of Harford County Cultural Arts Board, visit www.CulturalArtsBoard.org. To obtain publications in an alternate format, contact Harford County Cultural Arts Board at 410‐273‐5601 ext. 6509 or email arts@HCPLonline.org.