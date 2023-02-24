State Police asks public for help in identifying suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash in Harford County

Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 that left one person dead and two others injured last November in Harford County.

On Nov. 24, at about 2:15 a.m., state troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to a report of a hit-and-run involving pedestrians, south of Maryland Route 22 in Aberdeen.

Three pedestrians were on the shoulder of the road putting gasoline into a vehicle when a white 2016 Audi A5 with tinted windows drove onto the shoulder and struck them, according to a State Police news release.

Guiermo Che, 19, of Philadelphia, died at the scene. Two other victims were transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, police identified a gray SUV, that they believe to be a Mazda CX5, as a vehicle of interest in the case.

The SUV was seen on Nov. 24 at about 4 a.m. in the parking lot of the clubhouse of the Greenway Farms development, located at 1659 Rankokus Drive in Havre De Grace. It was later seen parked next to the car believed to have been involved in the crash outside the clubhouse at approximately 4:08 a.m. the same day. The Audi has been seized by the Maryland State Police. Police are not releasing any further information on the driver or owner of the Audi.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the case.

Anyone with information, including the identification of the gray SUV and its driver, is asked to call the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack at 410-537-1150.