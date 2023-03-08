Maryland State Police investigating fatal crash in Harford County

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Harford County.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Prospect Road and Whiteford Road shortly before 11 a.m.

A Kia Sorrento traveling west on Prospect Road crashed into a Toyota Tacoma traveling north on Whiteford Road, according to a preliminary investigation.

Michael Elliot, 74, of Bel Air, was the driver of the Tacoma. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical service personnel before he was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Sanelisiwe Masondo, 30, of Belcamp, was the driver of the Sorrento. She was transported by ground to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Firefighters from Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company responded to the crash and personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene for road closures. The road was closed for four hours during the crash investigation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.