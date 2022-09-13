Harford County man sentenced to 15 years for sex crime against child, illegal possession of firearm

A convicted felon from Edgewood has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison followed by 25 years of supervision after being caught with sexually explicit videos of a minor as well as firearms and ammunition, the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Travis Joseph Crawford, 34, of Edgewood, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III, for sexual exploitation of a child to produce child pornography and for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Nov. 30, 2020, Harford County sheriff’s deputies went to Crawford’s residence, based on an arrest warrant issued for Crawford by Maryland State Police for firearms-related offenses, according to Crawford’s plea agreement and other court documents.

Crawford was arrested and law enforcement recovered a cellphone, a smart watch and a fully-loaded, .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Crawford’s phone which revealed three sexually explicit videos involving a minor, all of which were recorded without her knowledge or permission. Crawford was also previously a convicted felon, which prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.