Harford chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presents awards to area residents

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Governor William Paca Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presented awards to outstanding Harford County residents in many fields of endeavor at its third annual award ceremony, including local historian Jim Chrismer.

Chrismer was presented the History Medal award, an award granted by the national organization in recognition of the recipient’s ongoing contributions to the knowledge of history in the region.

Advertisement

Chrismer is a historian on multiple historical topics in Harford County and the region including the American Civil War, and the experiences of African Americans, enslaved and free. He has served as a research aide and director for the Historical Society of Harford County for almost 40 years, assisting patrons who come to the research library in pursuit of specific information, according to a news release from the organization.

The chapter highlighted his work chronicling the experiences of African Americans as one of his most significant contributions to the history of the region, especially his pursuit of the stories of African Americans during the American Civil War. For one of his projects, he compiled a list of over 200 Harford County men who served in the United States Colored Troops during the Civil War, the release said.

Advertisement

Chrismer served as chair on the Harford County Committee on the Constitutional Bicentennial, and served on the Harford County Historical Preservation Commission for 20 years, including seven years as its chair. He also served as editor of the Harford Historical Bulletin and as editor of numerous other publications.

Other awardees were: