Harford chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presents awards to area residents

The Governor William Paca Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presented awards to outstanding Harford County residents in many fields of endeavor at its third annual award ceremony, including local historian Jim Chrismer.
Chrismer was presented the History Medal award, an award granted by the national organization in recognition of the recipient’s ongoing contributions to the knowledge of history in the region.
Chrismer is a historian on multiple historical topics in Harford County and the region including the American Civil War, and the experiences of African Americans, enslaved and free. He has served as a research aide and director for the Historical Society of Harford County for almost 40 years, assisting patrons who come to the research library in pursuit of specific information, according to a news release from the organization.
The chapter highlighted his work chronicling the experiences of African Americans as one of his most significant contributions to the history of the region, especially his pursuit of the stories of African Americans during the American Civil War. For one of his projects, he compiled a list of over 200 Harford County men who served in the United States Colored Troops during the Civil War, the release said.
Chrismer served as chair on the Harford County Committee on the Constitutional Bicentennial, and served on the Harford County Historical Preservation Commission for 20 years, including seven years as its chair. He also served as editor of the Harford Historical Bulletin and as editor of numerous other publications.
Other awardees were:
- Outstanding Teacher of American History: Maura Viehl of Southampton Middle School.
- Literacy Champion Award: Piper and Jameson Easton.
- Good Citizen Awards: Paige Flannery of Patterson Mill High School, Freda Gyamfi of Aberdeen High School, Sierra Wendland of North Harford High School, and Jackson Connor Doherty of C. Milton Wright High School.
- American History Essay winner: Jiarui Xie, Patterson Mill Middle School.
- Patriots of the American Revolution Essay winner: Olanis Sanchez of Patterson Mill High School.
- Women in American History: Deirdre Sumpter of Havre de Grace.
- Historic Preservation Recognition Award: Patricia D. Cole of the Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Walter Holloway of the Harford County Historical Society.
- Youth Citizenship Award: Emma Bomboy of Southhampton Middle School, Shaughn Kelly of Fallston Middle School, Isla Milanoski of Patterson Mill Middle School, and Brynn Raedeke of Bel Air Middle School.
- DAR Outstanding Cadet Silver Medal: Cadet Samantha Dlugokenski of the Jarrettsville Young Marines and Cadet Jackson Doherty of the Harford Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol.
- Community Service Award: Jesse Bane and Virginia Mitchell.
- DAR Excellence in Media: Kelly Jara of Harford TV.
- Women in the Arts Recognition Award: Barbara Love.
- DAR Conservation Medal: Scott McDaniel of Susquehannock Wildlife Society.
- Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award: Denise Perry of Edgewood.