Harford County has new acting director of county law department

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has named Meaghan Alegi as acting director of the county’s law department, following the departure of previous director Melissa Lambert, according to a news release.

Alegi, of Bel Air, is a lifelong Harford County resident and has a law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law. In 2003, she was sworn into the Maryland Bar, and in 2010, she began working for Harford County government after working in a private practice.

She has been the county’s senior assistant county attorney for the past 11 years, and has particular experience in zoning and land use affairs.

“We thank Melissa Lambert for her service and wish her all the best as we welcome Meaghan Alegi to her new role as county attorney,” Glassman said in a statement. “Meaghan has been invaluable throughout my administration, and I am confident that she will continue her outstanding service to our county and its citizens.”

Lambert is leaving the position after eight years to work as the Harford County Sheriff’s Office’s director of legal affairs.