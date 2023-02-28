Klein’s Family Markets donate 60,000 gloves to Maryland Food Bank for food prep and distribution

Klein’s Family Markets has donated 60,000 gloves to the Maryland Food Bank.

The gloves will be used in the production and distribution of meals to families and individuals facing food insecurity.

“Since our founding, leading philanthropic efforts in our community through has remained core to the Klein’s Family Markets’ mission,” said Klein’s Family Markets President Marshall Klein in a statement. “The Maryland Food Bank is a vital community resource, and we look forward to continuing our support and working towards ending hunger for Marylanders.”

Klein’s Family Markets is a longtime supporter of the Maryland Food Bank. In addition to supply donations, Klein’s recently host its annual Partners in Caring event, where funds are raised to support the Maryland Food Bank. This year, they donated $90,000.

Klein’s operates nine ShopRite supermarkets in the region: six stores in Harford County, two in Baltimore County and one in Baltimore City.