Curtin named administrative judge for the third judicial circuit

Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader named Judge Yolanda L. Curtin as circuit administrative judge for the third judicial circuit, including circuit courts for Baltimore and Harford counties, on Thursday.

“Judge Curtin has done an outstanding job as Harford County’s administrative judge over the last year,” said Fader. “I look forward to her continued leadership and efforts toward our shared mission to provide fair, efficient, and effective justice for all.”

Curtin was named county administrative judge of the Circuit Court for Harford County in March 2022 by then-Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty. Administrative judges oversee the administration, budget and procurement functions of the court, as well as maintain the trial calendars to expedite the disposition of cases.

Her appointment as circuit administrative judge begins Monday, when current Chief, Circuit Administrative and County Administrative Judge Ruth Ann Jakubowski, steps down from her circuit administrative judge duties, according to the news release.

“I am grateful and humbled to be recognized and appointed by Chief Justice Fader for this position and responsibilities,” said Curtin. “I look forward to this opportunity to continue to serve the people of Harford and Baltimore counties in this capacity, and the opportunity to collaborate more closely with incoming Administrative Judge Dennis Robinson and my colleagues in Baltimore County.”

Prior to her appointment as county administrative judge, Curtin served as an associate judge at the Circuit Court for Harford County, which she was appointed to by former Gov. Martin O’Malley in November 2013. Curtin was an assistant state’s attorney for Harford County from 1994 to 2004, and an administrative law judge at the Office of Administrative Hearings from 2004 to 2013.

She is a past-president of the Harford County Bar Association, which she has been a member of since 1994.