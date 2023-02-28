Edgewood family of six displaced after space heater catches mobile home on fire early Tuesday

A space heater is suspected of causing a mobile home fire that displaced a family of six on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a report of a house fire at the 1100 block of Shady Drive in Edgewood around 6:13 a.m.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, a woman inside the home woke up and discovered a fire in her bedroom. She escaped the fire before alerting the other occupants in the home. Everyone managed to get out of the home and no one was injured.

It took 25 firefighters 30 minutes to control the fast-moving fire, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

Investigators discovered that the cause of the fire was a space heater, the state fire marshal’s office said. A smoke detector was present but it is unknown if it was activated.

An estimated $100,000 in damages was done to the one-story home, including $80,000 to the structure and $20,000 to the contents, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

The family, including two adults sisters and four children, is being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance.