Foreclosure postponed on family home of Harford County civil rights activist Janice Grant; GoFundMe created to help raise money

The foreclosure on the family home of civil rights activist Janice Grant has been postponed, providing more time for the family to raise money to save the property.

The deadline to raise money for the Aberdeen home is now Oct. 5. The home was originally scheduled to go into foreclosure on Aug. 5.

“In Harford County, Maryland, an important piece of history is on the verge of being lost,” said Patricia Cole, a family friend and member of the Hosanna School Museum board of directors.

Grant’s home has foundation issues and is in need of cosmetic work, including a new roof. A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up by Cole to raise $50,000 to save the home from foreclosure given its role in the history of Harford County. She believes it should become a historic landmark.

“The foreclosure of the Freedom House was scheduled for August 5th, but the lender has graciously extended the deadline to October 5th, allowing us to raise awareness and gather resources to save this significant piece of history,” Cole wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The fundraiser has raised $23,515 so far.

“We have made significant progress in our efforts so far by raising more than $23,000, but we are only halfway to our goal. Your support is still crucial to make this endeavor a success,” Cole wrote. “You can play a vital role in preserving the legacy of the Freedom House and ensuring its continued existence for future generations to learn from and appreciate. Together, we can protect this invaluable piece of history and honor the legacy of those who came before us.”

The home, at 430 S. Law St., in Aberdeen, was built in 1960 and sits on 4 acres that were purchased by Grant’s family in 1917. People in need could stop by Grant’s family’s property for help, where the family raised livestock and produce, and receive food and shelter, according to her niece, Leslie Reliford.

Years later, the land would serve as a safe space for civil rights activists in the 1950s and 1960s. In 1959, Grant and four other residents formed the Human Relations Commission, which is now part of the county government. In 1961, she hosted in her home the Freedom Riders, a group of white and Black protesters who rode buses together through the South to challenge segregation laws.

Mickey Schwerner, a Congress of Racial Equality activist, was a visitor at her home. He was one of three civil rights workers killed in Mississippi during the 1964 Freedom Summer while trying to register Black voters. Grant joined the desegregation fight in the South and narrowly escaped an attack by hiding in the trunk of her car.

Grant also participated in efforts to desegregate businesses and institutions in Harford County and around the state, including sit-ins in Baltimore. After teaching at Havre de Grace Consolidated School for 10 years, and Halls Cross Roads Elementary School for one year, Grant left Harford County when she and her husband moved to Nashville, Tennessee.

The couple returned to Harford County in 1976 and moved into the Aberdeen home, which had been her mother’s primary residence. Grant began a second stint as a teacher in Harford County following four years in the Peace Corps.

While Grant now lives in another home nearby, she does not want to lose the family homestead. She refinanced the property in an attempt to maintain the home, which is in disrepair and has attracted squatters, since her husband, Woodrow, died four years ago.