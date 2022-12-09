Harford County files suit against County Council member Jacob Bennett

Harford County filed suit Friday in Harford County Circuit Court against District F County Council member Jacob Bennett regarding his eligibility of serving on the council.

The question of Bennett’s qualification is because he’s employed as a teacher by Harford County Public Schools. A provision of the county charter that states a “council member shall not hold any other office of profit or employment in the government of the State of Maryland, Harford County, or any municipality within Harford County.”

Advertisement

Harford County executive Bob Cassilly said that that disqualifies Bennett from being able to remain a public school teacher and serve on the council.

“Our only motivation here on this side of the street is to do the right thing, according to the charter,” Cassilly told The Aegis earlier this week.

Advertisement

In the suit, the county asks the court to declare that Bennett is ineligible to remain on the council while remaining an HCPS teacher.

The suit also incorrectly stated that Bennett is a kindergarten teacher at Havre de Grace Elementary School. While he held that position for six years, Bennett transferred schools this year to teach middle school science.

At Bennett’s first council meeting Tuesday, a closed session was held among the other six council members to obtain legal advice regarding the question of whether Bennett could hold both positions.