A new administration sworn in at Harford County inauguration

Republican Bob Cassilly was inaugurated as the eighth Harford County executive at an inauguration ceremony Monday afternoon.

”My goal is to run the best county I can,” Cassilly told The Aegis after the inauguration.

The inauguration for county executive and County Council was at APGFCU Arena on the campus of Harford Community College. More than 1,500 people attended the event, which was open to the public.

Cassilly’s brother and former Harford County state’s attorney Joseph Cassilly served as master of ceremonies.

Six of the seven members of the incoming Harford County Council were sworn in — President Patrick Vincenti and members Dion Guthrie, Aaron Penman, Tony Giangiordano, James Reilly and Jessica Boyle-Tsottles.

“Our new council is comprised of members with diverse personal and professional backgrounds, which has prepared them to legislate effectively for all citizens of Harford County,” Vincenti said. “It’s my pleasure to recognize and congratulate all the members present of our Harford County Council.”

District F council member Jacob Bennett was not present nor was he listed on the event program. He was inaugurated in a separate ceremony at the clerk of court’s office later Monday. Cassilly’s spokesperson said Cassilly did not invite Bennett to the program.

Jeff Gahler was also sworn in for his third term as county sheriff.