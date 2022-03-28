Three Harford County students recognized at 12th annual Women of Tomorrow program

Three Harford County students — Bethany Davies, Chamiere Roberts and Nina Grafton — were named 2022 Women of Tomorrow at the 12th annual Women of Tomorrow Awards on March 24 at the Richlin Catering and Event Center in Edgewood.

The Women of Tomorrow Awards, a program of the Harford County Community Services and Commission for Women, celebrates young women from the seventh to the 12th grade who stand out for their academic achievements and contributions to their communities.

The three winners were announced during the ceremony and all 32 award nominees were honored. Winners were selected in categories of seventh- and eighth-grades, ninth- and 10th-grades, and high school juniors and seniors.

“These outstanding young women are already changing the world,” County Executive Barry Glassman said in a video message to honor the nominees.

The 2022 Women of Tomorrow Award winners are Bethany Davies for grades 7-8; Chamiere Roberts for grades 9-10; and Nina Grafton for grades 11-12.

Davies is an eighth grader at Swan Creek School in Aberdeen and plans to attend the Academy of Health Care Professions program at Harford Technical High School to prepare for a career as a physician, according to a news release. In 2021, she created Heartz Without Boarderz, a donation program geared to help families during the holiday season.

Davies said she admires the late Dr. Helen Brooke Taussig for her perseverance in becoming a physician during a time when women were not accepted as doctors, and she hopes to one day practice medicine at Johns Hopkins like Taussig.

Roberts is a 14-year-old freshman in the International Baccalaureate Program at Edgewood High School. She is part of the concert, marching and jazz bands, and captain of the junior varsity volleyball team, according to a news release.

Roberts is vice president of the Archonettes within the Zeta Youth Affiliate Clubs, and participates in Wreaths Across America and Walk to End Alzheimer’s. She also sends holiday cards to soldiers and veterans.

Roberts has a certification in pediatric CPR/first aid, helped create a video for Black History Month, and held fundraisers through the Student Government Association, according to a news release. She said she admires abolitionist and women’s activist Sojourner Truth for her ability to prevail in the face of adversity. Roberts’ goal is to become an adoption lawyer after college.

Nina Grafton is a 17-year-old senior at Fallston High School and an advocate for mental health and the LGBTQ+ community, according to a news release. As the head of the Student Mental Health Council Outreach Committee, she helped create Stop Stigma Night and schoolwide mental health newsletters, according to a news release.

Grafton is a Gay Straight Alliance leader, member of the National Honor Society, the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network Maryland’s Youth Leadership team, and All County Orchestra. She is the Senior Class Council vice president and German Honor Society treasurer.

Grafton admires Nina Simone, and how she uses music to raise awareness about corruption and violence against African Americans, according to a news release.

Each winner received a check for $500 sponsored by the Harford County Public Library and multiple citations from local elected officials.

Robin Tomechko, Chief Executive Officer of Harford Family House, the largest provider of transitional housing for families and children in Harford County, was recognized as the Woman of the Present.

Additionally, this year’s ceremony honored the late Mazie Rose Taylor as the 2022 Woman of the Past. Mary Teddy Wray, chair of the Women of Tomorrow Committee, shared the life story and community presence of the late Mazie Rose Taylor, who was instrumental in shaping the minds of children as a teacher in both the Central Consolidated School for Black children and Edgewood Middle School, according to a news release.

Taylor founded Black youth in Action in 1972 to help youth develop leadership, talents, and learn about their culture and heritage. She also organized the first Sickle Cell Anemia Walk-a-thon in Maryland to help those who suffered from the disease.

Tomechko, who served as keynote speaker for the ceremony, advised the young women to live with balance based on the four Athena tenants — live authentically and learn constantly; build relationships and foster collaboration; act courageously and advocate fiercely; and give back and celebrate, according to a news release.

The Harford County Women’s Commission consists of 15 volunteer members appointed by the County Executive and approved by the County Council. Their mission is to support the economic, social and political equality of women.

For more information about the Commission for Women, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov or contact 410-638- 3389. Applications for the 2023 Harford County Women of Tomorrow Awards will be available in the fall of 2022.

Pictured from Left to right: Amber Shrodes, director of Harford County Department of Community Services; Mary Hastler, chair, Harford County Commission for Women; 2022 Women of Tomorrow recipients Bethany Davies, Nina Grafton, and Chamiere Roberts; Jill Hamilton, vice chair, Harford County Commission for Women, and Dr. Mary Teddy Wray, chair, Women of Tomorrow Committee. (Courtesy Harford County)