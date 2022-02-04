Harford Community Action Agency works to shelter homeless Harford citizens during the cold months

Harford Community Action Agency’s Freezing and Inclement Weather Plan has been enacted 24 nights since Jan. 1. When this plan goes into effect, the agency works to shelter homeless people to get them out of the cold when the weather is below freezing.
“We’re trying to get all individuals who are at risk for homelessness off of the streets,” said Pamela Craig, CEO of Harford Community Action Agency.
From January to March, the agency operates an emergency winter shelter to house people when other shelters in the county are full. The emergency shelter has eight rooms for families and seven rooms for 14 individuals. It is currently at capacity, Craig said.
If this shelter is also at capacity, or if someone is unwilling or unable to go there, the freezing weather plan kicks in.
The plan goes into effect when the outside temperature is at or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit for more than 24 consecutive hours. Harford Community Action Agency collaborates with multiple agencies, including the county’s Office of Community and Economic Development, the county sheriff’s office and Harford County Hope for the Homeless Alliance, to place people in one of five motels along the Route 40 Corridor.
“That is where we see most of the episodes of homelessness or chronic homelessness,” Craig explained.
Harford Community Action Agency pays these motels to shelter people with money from the county government.
When the plan is enacted, local law enforcement is notified via email, and notices are posted on the county government and the Office of Community and Economic Development Facebook pages.
This year is also the first year where they have help available on call around the clock when the Freezing and Inclement Weather Plan is activated. They are partnering with local law enforcement to refer and transport people to a shelter location.
Last year, there were 34 freezing nights, but the agency had 14 rooms to house 28 individuals.
“This year with the emergency winter shelter housing families, it has cut our ability to house individuals in half,” Craig said.
Prior to the pandemic, Craig said, the agency only housed individuals but re-evaluated the community need through working with Harford County Public Schools’ Title I liaison to refer families of students that are in need of shelter.
After hours, they have placed 31 individuals, six couples and four families through the freezing weather plan. During regular hours, they’ve placed four individuals, one couple and two families.
Craig said the cut in the amount of available individual rooms is why at least 30 people have been picked up after hours by police this year.
As of Thursday, the Welcome One Emergency Shelter, open year-round, has seven male beds and one female bed open.
The agency has a form on its website that people can fill out if they see or know someone who is in need of shelter: https://harfordcaa.org/programs/homeless-prevention/concerned-citizens-form/.