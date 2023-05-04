The Highlands School to host spring open house

The Highlands School in Bel Air will host an open house on Saturday.

The Highlands School is a K-8 independent school that educates students with learning differences and achievement gaps. The curriculum is built around individualized and multisensory learning techniques. Students receive individualized attention and spend half their day in small classes of two to four students. Large group classes have a maximum of 12 students, according to the news release.

Advertisement

“We look forward to opening our doors to prospective families to experience our unique curriculum and environment firsthand,” said Claudia Nachtigal, head of school. “Our individualized approach is one of many things that set us apart and seeing our students and staff in action is the best way to experience the Highlands Way.”

Prospective families are invited to meet faculty and ask questions including learning about the curriculum, shadow students in the classroom, receive information about admissions, and hear about the types of students who succeed at The Highlands School.

Advertisement

The open house is from 9-10 a.m. The school is located at 2409 Creswell Rd. in Bel Air.

To register for the open house, visit The Highlands School’s website at highlandsschool.net/open-house-registration.